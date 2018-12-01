Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt agree custody agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a custody agreement.

Ms Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and the former Hollywood golden couple had been locked in a dispute over their six children.

They were due to attend a private custody trial in December but have now come to an agreement, a lawyer for Ms Jolie said.

Samantha Bley DeJean said in a statement on Friday: "A custody arrangement was agreed two weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge.

"The agreement, which is based on the recommendations of the child custody evaluator, eliminates the need for a trial.

"The filing and details of the agreement are confidential to protect the best interests of the children."

Ms Jolie, 43, and Mr Pitt, 54, met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005.

They married in 2014 and two years later in September 2016, Ms Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable difference.

The couple's split has been at times acrimonious.

In August Ms Jolie accused Mr Pitt of missing child support payments.

In reply, Mr Pitt's lawyer, Lance Spiegel, described the claims as "unnecessary" and "a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage".