Can Theresa May resist Japanese PM Shinzō Abe’s call for a Brexit Plan B?

The pressure on the prime minister to work on - and disclose - a plan B, as a contingency against the expected rejection by MPs of her painfully negotiated Brexit plan, is building relentlessly and remorselessly.

She does not wish to do that, because she fears it would make it far easier for her MPs to vote against her on December 11, because they would know their votes were conscience-salving protest votes, rather than deal-destroying and possibly government-wrecking extreme sabotage.

But as the resignation of her thoughtful and phlegmatic universities minister, Sam Gyimah, shows, if she does not show leadership in pointing towards an alternative and plausible route to Brexit, there is now a high risk she will completely lose control of events.

He is not attached to the People's Vote campaign in any formal way. But he is one of a growing number of MPs from all parties who have come to the view that the UK’s March 29 date of exit from the EU should be postponed, so that the British people have the opportunity, now that they know more about the realities of leaving the EU, to decide whether Brexit is still what they want.

The risk for May is that if she is incapable of advancing a credible alternative path to Brexit, that infamous and elusive plan B, then Parliament will take the decision out of her hands.