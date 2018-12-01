Ex-Paralympic athlete to take on Atlantic rowing challenge for charity

A former Olympic hopeful whose sporting dreams were shattered by a life-changing injury is preparing to row the Atlantic to raise money for traumatised and recovering children, including victims of the Manchester Arena bomb.

Kelda Wood, a former horse rider and paracanoeist, will be among those lining up to take part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge later this month, battling chronic fatigue, physical exhaustion and gigantic waves when she embarks on the 3,000-mile (4,828km) row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The 45-year-old will use a specially adapted boat to help her combat the additional complications arising from an injury she suffered in 2002, which resulted in severely restricted movement in her left leg and also damaged her self-belief.

Miss Wood said: “The leg injury changed everything – it left me unable to run. I knew nothing about adaptive sports so I thought that was it for me, at the age of 29, and I lost a lot of confidence.

“I very nearly lost my leg and for a long time I wished I had because people couldn’t see my injury so, when I didn’t take part, I thought people assumed I was lazy.

“That was so far away from who I was.

“I spent years struggling to come to terms with my injury. I then climbed Kilimanjaro and had a life-changing experience – people said if I could do it with one gammy leg, they could do it with two.

“Then this whole new world opened up to me.”