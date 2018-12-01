Over a hundred arrested as French tax protesters clash with police in Paris on third weekend of demonstrations

At least 100 people have been arrested after clashes between police and French protesters angry over rising taxes.

This is the third weekend in a row the 'gilets jaunes' ('yellow vests') have taken to the street to demonstrate against president Emmanuel Macron's fuel tax.

Most of the protesters were peaceful, but among their number were demonstrators in black hoodies who built barricades and lit fires around the famed Champs-Elysees avenue.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to try to push back the protesters who gathered around the Arc de Triomphe. Some demonstrators responded by throwing large rocks.

France's prime minister Edouard Philippe said at least 107 people had been arrested after "rarely seen" violence on the streets of Paris.