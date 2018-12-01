- ITV Report
Over a hundred arrested as French tax protesters clash with police in Paris on third weekend of demonstrations
At least 100 people have been arrested after clashes between police and French protesters angry over rising taxes.
This is the third weekend in a row the 'gilets jaunes' ('yellow vests') have taken to the street to demonstrate against president Emmanuel Macron's fuel tax.
Most of the protesters were peaceful, but among their number were demonstrators in black hoodies who built barricades and lit fires around the famed Champs-Elysees avenue.
Police fired tear gas and used water cannon to try to push back the protesters who gathered around the Arc de Triomphe. Some demonstrators responded by throwing large rocks.
France's prime minister Edouard Philippe said at least 107 people had been arrested after "rarely seen" violence on the streets of Paris.
While the demonstrations began as a protest against hikes in fuel tax, they have become a outlet for people to express their anger at Macron's leadership, with many French people describing him as the "president of the rich".
Peaceful protesters were allowed to march down the Champs-Elysees behind a big banner which read: "Macron, stop taking us for stupid people".
Shopkeepers on the famous boulevard prepared for possible new violence, barricading boutique windows with boards. Decorative iron grates were removed from around trees and outdoor terraces were dismantled.
All subway stations in and around the famous avenue were closed for security reasons, Paris public transport company RATP said.
Last week, French authorities said 8,000 people demonstrated on the Champs-Elysees avenue. Some of the protesters torched barriers and plywood boards. Police fired tear gas and water cannon to push back angry demonstrators.
Since the protests kicked off on November 17, two people were killed and hundreds have been injured in accidents stemming from the protests, and hundreds of protesters and police have also been injured.
Meanwhile, hundreds of road blockades were also held across the country.