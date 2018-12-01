Advertisement ITV Report 1 December 2018 at 5:48am In Pictures: The life of former US President George HW Bush Former US president George HW Bush has died aged 94 Photo: AP George HW Bush enlisted into the navy in his 18th birthday and is pictured here pinning a lieutenant bar on his son, George W. Bush, after the younger Bush was made an officer in the Texas Air National Guard in Ellington Field, Texas. Credit: AP Photo, File Mr Bush entered politics in 1963 and was made Ambassador to the United Nations in 1971 Credit: AP Photo/John Duricka, File Mr Bush decided to run for president in 1980 but the Republican party would endorse Ronald Reagan Credit: AP Photo, File Former president Gerald Ford lent his support to Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate George HW Bush Credit: AP Photo/File Mr Bush was sworn in as president in 1989 by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol as first lady Barbara Bush holds the bible for her husband Credit: AP Photo/Bob Daugherty, File He was president as the Soviet Union fell and is pictured here at a conference withPresident Mikhail Gorbachev, at the Soviet Embassy in Madrid Credit: AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File Mr Bush condemned the Chinese crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 Credit: AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File President George HW Bush is greeted by Saudi troops and others as he arrives in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, for a Thanksgiving visit Credit: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File Mr Bush ran again in 1992 and is pictured here talking with independent candidate Ross Perot as Democratic candidate Bill Clinton stands aside at the end of their second presidential debate in Richmond Credit: AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File George HW Bush, then candidate for the Republican nomination for the US Senate, is pictured getting returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, as his wife Barbara, smiles at the news. Credit: AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky, File George HW Bush, left, walks with his wife, Barbara Bush, followed by their son, President George W. Bush, and first lady Laura Bush to a reception in honour of the Points of Light Institute in the East Room at the White House in Washington Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File Mr Bush made a dramatic entrance to his presidential museum during a rededication ceremony in College Station, Texas Credit: Sgt. 1st Class Kevin McDaniel/U.S. Army via AP, File George and Barbara Bush are pictured here as they arrived for the premiere of HBO’s documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File Barbara Bush died in April this year Credit: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File Last updated Sat 1 Dec 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit