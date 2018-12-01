Kate Osamor quits as shadow international development secretary

Shadow international development secretary Kate Osamor has resigned from the Labour front bench "to concentrate on supporting my family at this difficult time”.

It comes after her son admitted four counts of possession with intent to supply drugs.

The Edmonton MP tweeted: “I am resigning my position as shadow international development secretary to concentrate on supporting my family through the difficult time we have been experiencing.

“I remain fully committed to our programme for creating a society that works for the many, not the privileged few, and will continue to campaign for this from the backbenches."

Party leader Jeremy Corbyn thanked her for her work, saying: “She brought a new dimension to the role by committing Labour to tackling global inequality as well as poverty as part of building a world for the many not the few.

“I know Kate will take this time to support her family, work for her constituents and support our party’s efforts to rebuild Britain from the backbenches.”

Ishmael Osamor pleaded guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court to four counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis.

On October 19 he was sentenced to a two-year community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 rehabilitation activity days and ordered to pay £400 prosecution costs.

The Times reported that the prosecution accepted that he was looking after the drugs for friends and not selling them.