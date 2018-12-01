John Major leads tributes to George Bush senior

Sir John Major US president George Bush in 1992 at Camp David. Credit: AP

Sir John Major has led tributes in Britain to former US president George Bush senior, who has died at the age of 94. The former prime minister, who worked with Mr Bush in the coalition to expel Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in the 1991 Gulf War, said it was a “privilege” to have known him. “Sometimes people think politics is tawdry. You could have never have said that about the way George Bush behaved in politics. He had opponents but never enemies,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme. “He certainly was a man who made sure politics was a respectable profession and he understood its obligations to everyone, not just the powerful, not just the rich, not just the mighty, but to the people who were absolutely at the bottom of the heap as well.”

Major and Bush stayed friends years after they had both left office. Credit: AP

Theresa May said Mr Bush’s ethos of public service had been “the guiding thread of his life and an example to us all”. “At each stage of his remarkable career, the president worked side by side with his friends, colleagues and counterparts in the United Kingdom,” she said. “Today Britain remembers a great statesman and a true friend of our country.” Former prime minister Tony Blair said: “President Bush was an extraordinary and exemplary public servant, a man dedicated to his country, the values it stands for at its best and to making the world better, more stable and more peaceful.”

