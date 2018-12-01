May holds talks with top targets for post-Brexit trade deals

Theresa May is holding talks with leaders of some of Britain’s top targets for trade deals after Brexit.

The Prime Minister was using the opportunity of the G20 summit of major economies in Argentina to hold face-to-face talks with her counterparts from Australia, Canada, Japan, Chile and Turkey.

Trade has topped Mrs May’s agenda for the two-day gathering, as she sought to push her global Britain message of new opportunities, which she believes will be opened by the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The exception has been a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where the PM delivered a “robust” message over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the need for Riyadh to engage in talks in Stockholm next week on ending the war in Yemen.

British officials said trade was not on the agenda in the talks with the Saudi heir apparent, known as MBS.