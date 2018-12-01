Theresa May insists 'there’s a lot more for me still to do'

Video report by ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston

Theresa May has insisted she will be the Prime Minister to take the UK out of the European Union. But she indicated she does not believe her premiership will end with Brexit, insisting: “There’s a lot more for me still to do”. Mrs May was speaking at the end of a G20 summit in Argentina at which she said world leaders had expressed their desire for “certainty” about the UK’s future position. She set the scene for an intense week of efforts to shore up support in Parliament for her Brexit deal ahead of the crucial December 11 vote. ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said close colleagues of Mrs May's believe on “current numbers” she could lose the vote by “nearly 400” votes.

“The next nine days are a really important time for our country, leading up to the vote on this deal,” she told a press conference in Buenos Aires. “I will be talking with Members of Parliament obviously and explaining to them why I believe this is a good deal for the UK, why it is a deal that delivers on Brexit but it is also a deal that protects jobs and the economy, and why passing this deal in the vote that takes place in the House of the Commons will take us to certainty for the future, and that failure to do that would only lead to uncertainty. “I think what people want, and what I’ve been hearing here at the G20 is the importance of that certainty for the future.” Asked what she would like her legacy to be if she is forced out of her job as a result of Conservative divisions over Brexit, Mrs May replied: “There is a lot more for me still to do, not least delivering on Brexit and being the Prime Minister that does take the United Kingdom out of the European Union.”

Theresa May used the summit to discuss trade with world leaders. Credit: AP

Opportunities for trade in the wake of Brexit were at the top of Mrs May’s agenda for the two-day summit in which she held face-to-face talks with leaders of key targets for deals, including Australia, Canada, Japan, Turkey and Chile. The Prime Minister said the summit had been “productive”, with “friends and partners making clear that they are keen to sign and implement ambitious free trade agreements with us as soon as possible.” Japanese PM Shinzo Abe issued an appeal to avoid a no-deal withdrawal from the EU, urging her to “ensure transparency, predictability as well as legal stability in the Brexit process”. His plea follows warnings from Japanese companies with operations in the UK, such as Honda and Nissan, of the additional costs and bureaucracy they would face from a no-deal outcome.