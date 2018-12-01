Police find two bodies in search for missing couple after their car was found washed up on beach

Police searching for James and Susan Kenneavy, whose car was found washed up on a beach in south west Scotland in bad weather, have found the bodies of a man and a woman.

James and Susan Kenneavy’s Ford Kuga was found empty on Drummore beach near Stranraer in the south of Scotland early on Thursday.

Police Scotland said the body of a woman was found at the edge of the water in Port William, Newton Stewart, in Dumfries and Galloway, at around 8.15am on Saturday.

A man's body was found nearby a short time later.

In a statement, the force said: "Although formal identification has still to take place, it is believed to be the missing couple and their next of kin has been informed.

"Our thoughts are with their family at this time."

Heavy rain had caused coastal flooding along the Drummore coastal road, which police say had been closed on Thursday night.

Air, sea and land searches continued on Friday but were stood down as night fell before resuming on Saturday morning.