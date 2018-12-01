Rain giving way to clear skies

Wet and rather windy weather will move east across many parts of the British Isles this morning, and there will be some fog over the hills.

Most of the rain will clear this afternoon allowing skies to brighten a little.

However, central and northern Scotland will be brighter throughout the day, with showers developing towards the north and west.

It will be a very mild day in the south, although colder towards the north, with a top temperature of 14 Celsius (57F).