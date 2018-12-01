- ITV Report
Blades found taped to children's slide in Aughton play area
Sharp blades have been found attached to a children's slide at a play area in Lancashire.
Police said they were found at the Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton.
Ormskirk and Burscough Police said they could have caused "serious injury to a child" and urged people to be vigilant.
In a Facebook post, police said: "Parents, please be aware that razor blades/knife blades have been attached to the side of the children's slide at the Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton.
"We would ask everyone to be vigilant and check any play equipment before you let your child use it.
"If anyone has any information about this we'd urge them to contact us as soon as possible.
"Whoever did this could have caused serious injury to a child - please be assured we are fully investigating this matter."
Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.