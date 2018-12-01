Blades found taped to children's slide in Aughton play area

Sharp blades have been found attached to a children's slide at a play area in Lancashire.

Police said they were found at the Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton.

Ormskirk and Burscough Police said they could have caused "serious injury to a child" and urged people to be vigilant.

In a Facebook post, police said: "Parents, please be aware that razor blades/knife blades have been attached to the side of the children's slide at the Winifred Lane Play area in Aughton.