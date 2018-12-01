Peter Gouldstone, 98, dies after violent robbery at home

A Second World War veteran who was seriously injured in a violent robbery in his home has died.

Peter Gouldstone was left with two bleeds to the brain and extensive bruising on his body after the incident attack in north London last month.

He died in hospital in the early hours of Friday.

No arrests have been made, but Scotland Yard said “a number of active enquiries are in hand”.

A 26in Panasonic TV and other personal possessions belonging to Mr Gouldstone were stolen from the house in Enfield during the robbery on November 6.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said: “We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Peter’s death. It is the worst news for his family and for all those who cared for and knew him.”