Further disruption on Northern Rail as union members begin 38th day of strike action

Rail workers were said to be solidly supporting their 38th strike in the long-running dispute over guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Arriva Rail North (Northern) mounted picket lines outside stations. Services were disrupted, with only around a third of the usual number running.

Talks between the two sides are expected to be held at the conciliation service Acas next week.

The union said it had set out three principle objectives to be met which would have facilitated talks and allowed for today’s action to be suspended.