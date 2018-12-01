Final countdown to Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder

Anticipation is building as the clock counts down to Tyson Fury's fight with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles.

Fury believes victory for him would be boxing's "greatest ever" comeback following his battle with obesity and depression.

The fight is expected to start at around 5am GMT on Sunday, depending on the undercard.

At Friday's weigh-in, a masked Wilder came in more than three stone lighter than his rival.

But Fury smiled as he entered the stage shirtless and remained relaxed as he weighed in at 18 stone four pounds, engaging with his fans - who convincingly outnumbered Wilder's.

The two were then kept at a safe distance for their final face-off, following Wednesday's press conference when they and their two entourages threatened to get violent during a heated confrontation.

Saturday's fight will take place in a 20ft ring - four foot smaller than the maximum permitted size, which the 30-year-old Fury used to memorably defeat Wladimir Klitschko - favouring the aggressive American.

Wilder may not be the polished champion Klitschko was when Fury unexpectedly outpointed him three years ago this week, but he is widely considered a more powerful and explosive puncher.

Fury recognises the power that he possesses, but he also insists that Wilder is so flawed he should still pose little threat.