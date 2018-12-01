What the papers say – December 1

The resignation of a Government minister over Theresa May’s Brexit plans, rail fare rises and school exclusions make the front pages on Saturday. The Times leads with a report of a council tax rise being used to help fund the police, with bills going up by as much as £24 a week in England and Wales to help raise £700 million.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the resignation of universities minister Sam Gymiah, with the MP writing in the paper that he could not support Mrs May on the “critical issue” of her Brexit blueprint.

The Guardian leads on analysis which suggests a “record” number of children are being excluded from school for racist bullying.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports the chairman of Crossrail and HS2 is to leave his role within weeks.

The i carries reaction to Friday’s announcement that rail fares will rise by an average of 3.1% in January.

In other news, the Independent reports that an “ineffective” fly vaccine was partly to blame for a high number of “extra” deaths last winter.

And the Daily Mirror alleges that an X Factor contestant is an old friend of a reported convicted killer.

The Sun carries quotes from Sir Cliff Richard, who said he worries being near children amid fears he will be accused of paedophilia.

The Daily Mail‘s front page carries a campaign to recruit more volunteers to help the NHS.

And the Daily Express says would-be Christmas shoppers want Theresa May’s Brexit deal to be backed before going on a “spending spree”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Star says Britain is braced for the snowiest winter in seven decades.