Age of criminal responsibility in Scotland should be 16, say Lib Dems

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have launched a bid to change the law to increase the age of criminal responsibility in Scotland to 16.

While legislation currently going through Holyrood aims to raise this from eight to 12, the Lib Dems said that still left Scotland “at the bottom of the pack”.

MSP Alex Cole-Hamiton said it is time for Scotland to “get ahead of the curve when it comes to protecting our children” by increasing the age at which they can be held accountable for their behaviour by the courts.

The Liberal Democrats have lodged amendments to the Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Bill which would, if passed, increase the age to 16.

If MSPs will not back this, the party has also put forward proposals to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14.

It comes after a new report, commissioned by Action for Children Scotland and Children’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson, called for 16 to be fixed as the age for criminal responsibility.