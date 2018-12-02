Family of swans shot and killed in ‘senseless’ attack

A family of swans has been shot and killed in a “senseless” suspected air gun attack. The bodies of five cygnets and both of their parents were discovered wrapped in plastic bags after they were thrown down the bank of a stream in the Kent village of Benenden. X-ray images revealed one of the birds was peppered with pellets. Kent Police were called to the scene last Sunday and the RSPCA has launched an investigation.

An X-ray image of a swan’s body shows it was peppered with pellets Credit: RSPCA/PA

RSPCA inspector Dave Grant said: “I’m keen to find out who is responsible for this senseless attack on this family of swans.” Two of the birds’ bodies were examined by staff at RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre in Hastings, East Sussex. “It’s clear that these poor mute swans have been shot and killed deliberately – one of the birds was peppered with pellets,” said Mr Grant. “It’s absolutely disgusting that someone would purposefully target and kill these beautiful birds, and it’s heartbreaking that an entire family has been wiped out in this cruel incident.”

The RSPCA wants better regulation of air weapons Credit: RSPCA/PA