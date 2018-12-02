Fishing sector to receive ‘vital’ cash boost of almost £5 million

European funding totalling almost £5 million will provide “vital” cash to the fishing and aquaculture sector at a time of “great uncertainty”, Rural Economy Minister Fergus Ewing has said.

He welcomed the latest round of grants from the European Maritime and Fisheries Funding (EMFF) scheme, which will provide £4.8 million to be shared by 29 projects across Scotland.

The money will “provide a vital financial ‘leg up’ to businesses across the country, he said, with the money being used to help improve safety by paying for personal locator beacons and life rafts for fishermen as well as funding new equipment.

With the UK due to leave the European Union in March 2019, Mr Ewing said there was no information yet on what would replace the fund after Brexit.