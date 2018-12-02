Emmanuel Macron holds emergency security meeting after Paris riots

The French President is holding an emergency security meeting after hundreds of people were arrested in the country's worst urban riot in years.

More than 130 people were injured - including 23 police officers - and 412 arrested during violent protests in central Paris.

A protest against rising taxes and the high cost of living turned into a riot in the French capital, as activists wearing yellow jackets torched cars, smashed windows, looted shops and smeared the Arc de Triomphe with graffiti.

President Emmanuel Macron visited the Arc de Triomphe on Sunday morning and later held talks with the prime minister and interior minister to discuss their response.

He has vowed that those responsible for the violence will pay for their actions.