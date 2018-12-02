Man and woman arrested over assault as armed police hunt third suspect

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after two people were assaulted in Weston-super-Mare, police said.

A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were assaulted during the early hours of Sunday on Alexandra Parade.

Avon and Somerset Police said the 21-year-old sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated in hospital, although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.