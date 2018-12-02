May warned of ‘historic’ constitutional battle over Brexit legal advice

Theresa May has been warned she is on course for a “historic constitutional row” unless the Government releases its full legal advice on the Brexit deal. Labour said it is ready to combine with other opposition parties to start proceedings for contempt of Parliament unless the legal opinion of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is published in full. The DUP – which props up the Conservative government in the Commons – was said to be ready to sign a joint letter with other parties to Speaker John Bercow on Monday unless ministers back down.

Labour is demanding the Government release the full legal advice of Attorney General Geoffrey Cox Credit: Jonathan Blake/PA

It potentially represents another hurdle for Theresa May to overcome as she struggles to win backing for her deal in the crucial commons vote on December 11. MPs across Parliament have angrily accused ministers of ignoring the will of the House after they said only that they would release a “full reasoned political statement” on the legal position. It follows a binding Commons vote last month requiring the Government to lay before Parliament “any legal advice in full” – including that given by the Attorney General – relating to the Withdrawal Agreement. Ministers chose not to oppose the motion – tabled by Labour under an arcane procedure known as the humble address – as they feared a damaging Commons defeat. The latest row erupted row erupted as it was reported Mr Cox – who is due to make a statement to the Commons on Monday – had warned the UK could be tied to the EU customs union “indefinitely” through the Northern Ireland “backstop”.

The Sunday Times said in a letter sent last month to Cabinet ministers, he advised the only way out of the backstop – designed to prevent the return of a hard border with the Republic – once it was invoked was to sign a new trade deal, a process which could take years. “The protocol would endure indefinitely,” he is reported to have written. The letter was said to be so sensitive that ministers were given numbered copies to read which they were not allowed to take from the room afterwards. Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab – who quit last month over the withdrawal agreement – said the legal position was clear. “The backstop will last indefinitely until it is superseded by the treaty setting out our future relationship, unless the EU allows us to exit,” he told The Sunday Times. “The EU has a clear veto, even if the future negotiations stretch on for many years, or even if they break down and there is no realistic likelihood of us reaching agreement. “That’s my view as a former international lawyer, but it is consistent if not identical with all of the formal advice I received.”

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, has warned Labour will start proceedings for contempt of Parliament Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA