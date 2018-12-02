May was warned of Northern Ireland backstop being ‘bad outcome’ for UK

Theresa May’s chief Brexit adviser secretly warned her that the Northern Ireland “backstop” agreed in her deal with Brussels was a “bad outcome” for Britain, it has been reported.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Oliver Robbins said the backstop, intended to prevent the return of a hard border with the Republic, would mean the imposition of regulatory checks between the North and the rest of the UK, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The disclosure will add to the pressure on the Prime Minister at the start of another difficult week as she battles to save her Brexit deal ahead of the crucial Commons vote on December 11.