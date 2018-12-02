Northern areas will be cloudy with patchy rain developing

After a bright start in places, northern areas will have a mostly cloudy day with patchy rain developing from the southwest, turning locally heavy with some snow over the mountains.

Southern England and Wales look windy with bright spells although there will be showers in the west, these turning heavier and more widespread later with the chance of some thunder.

It will be very mild in the south, colder further north, with a high of 16 Celsius (61F).