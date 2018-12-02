Pensioner threatened on doorstep by man armed with knife

A would-be robber threatened an 81-year-old man on his doorstep with a knife before forcing him to drive to a bank.

The attack happened at around 11.45am on Friday when the victim answered the door of his home in Ayr to a stranger.

The man brandished a knife and forced his way inside the Park Circus property, demanding money.

He then made threats about the pensioner’s family and forced him outside and into his blue Jaguar.

The attacker told the man to drive to a nearby bank to withdraw cash.

He went to the NatWest branch on Miller Road and was able to raise the alarm.