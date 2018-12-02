Rape and Sexual Assault Victims Taskforce given £8 million boost

The Scottish Government has announced £8.5 million in funding to improve forensic medical examinations and other health services for victims of rape and sexual assault.

This financial year, £2.5 million will go towards recruiting staff, providing training and building facilities.

The remaining £6 million will be split equally between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

It will help ensure standards introduced last year – including stopping rape and sexual assault victims having forensic medical examinations in police stations – are implemented.

Rape Crisis Scotland said these changes are “welcome but long overdue” and said Scotland still has a long way to go to achieve a nationwide minimum standard.

The cash will support the work of the Government’s Rape and Sexual Assault Victims Taskforce, set up last year following a critical watchdog report on the quality and availability of forensic medical services for sex crime victims.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland found significant variations in the services across the country, with some “unacceptable” and many carried out in police stations.

Some victims faced lengthy journeys for examinations and in some cases were asked not to wash for a day or more after an assault.