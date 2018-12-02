Schools alone cannot tackle knife crime and obesity, says Ofsted chief

Parents should not expect schools alone to provide solutions to problems like knife crime and obesity, the Ofsted chief inspector will argue this week.

Amanda Spielman, who will present Ofsted’s annual report on Tuesday, is due to say that schools cannot be a “panacea” to all “societal ills”.

Health professionals, parents and safeguarding partners should all play a role in protecting, educating and preparing children for adult life, she will say.

Ms Spielman believes that expectations on schools to address obesity, child neglect and gang-related violence risks distracting them from their core purpose and results in a failure to solve such problems.

“Our education and care services don’t exist in isolation from the local areas they serve,” Ms Spielman is expected to say.

“They are and should be a central part of our communities. But being part of a community means being very clear what your responsibilities are, and what issues, however worthy, can only be tackled beyond the school, college or nursery gates.”

Addressing the issue of the rising problem of knife crime in London and other cities, Ms Spielman will argue that a range of partners and agencies should work together to tackle criminal activity and bring people to justice.

“Most of our schools are safe, and we fully support measures, including zero tolerance policies on the carrying of knives, to keep them that way,” she is due to say.

“But beyond that, while schools can play a role in educating young people about the danger of knives, they cannot be a panacea for this particular societal ill.”