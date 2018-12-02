Ted Baker launches investigation into claims of 'forced hugging' by firm’s boss

Ted Baker said hugs had become part of the firm’s culture ‘but are absolutely not insisted upon’. Credit: Press Association

Fashion chain Ted Baker has launched an investigation into claims of “forced hugging” by the firm’s boss. It comes after an online petition demanded the company should set up a way of reporting allegations of harassment to an independent body. Ted Baker has defended its founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin, but insisted the claims, said to have been made by staff members, will be looked into.

The petition on workplace site Organise had attracted 1,890 signatures by Sunday evening. In a statement, Ted Baker said: “It is critically important to us that every member of our staff feels valued and respected at work. “Ray greets many people he meets with a hug, be it a shareholder, investor, supplier, partner, customer or colleague. “Hugs have become part of Ted Baker’s culture, but are absolutely not insisted upon.”