Text of motion on Brexit debate at Holyrood is revealed

Further details of a looming Holyrood vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal have been revealed, with MSPs set to declare it would be “damaging for Scotland and the nations and regions of the UK”.

All parties apart from the Conservatives recently teamed up to announce they are putting a joint motion forward for debate at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday December 5 – less than a week before MPs at Westminster have their say on the Prime Minister’s proposals.

The SNP, Labour, the Greens and Liberal Democrats have now agreed the wording of the single motion up for debate.

It states: “Parliament agrees that both a no-deal outcome and the outcomes arising from the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration setting out the framework for the future relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom as presented to the House of Commons by the Prime Minister would be damaging for Scotland and the nations and regions of the UK as a whole and therefore recommends that they be rejected and that a better alternative be taken forward.”

A vote by MSPs against the draft EU Withdrawal Agreement will not stop the deal from going through, but it will become the formal position of the Scottish Parliament.