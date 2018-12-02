Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder 'will have rematch' after draw in Los Angeles heavyweight bout

The fight lived up to the billing. Credit: PA

Tyson Fury was denied one of the greatest comebacks in history when his WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles was scored a draw. Despite two heavy knockdowns, a victory greater than even that over Wladimir Klitschko was stopped by harsh scores of 115-111, 112-114 and 113-113, despite him impressively outboxing the champion, who retains his title. Fury appeared to be on his way to victory when he came out for the final round, but a minute later he looked totally finished when Wilder put him on his back with a right-left combination. But somehow the 30-year-old got back on his feet, summoning strength at the critical moment of his comeback from a two-year absence amid bouts of drug abuse and depression.

The match scorecard - a source of controversy for some. Credit: Steve Scott/ITV News

The pair now look set to fight again, possibly in the spring. "One hundred percent we'll do the rematch," Fury said afterwards. "We are two great champions. Me and this man are the two best heavyweights on the planet." Fury was first knocked down in the ninth, and again in the 12th when he appeared out cold, but he returned to his feet and recovered enough to survive to the final bell. He said: "I was never going to be knocked out tonight. I showed good heart to get up. I came here tonight and I fought my heart out."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

If Wilder's explosive power already posed a significant threat, the biggest question surrounding Fury's chances was whether he had truly recovered from a period in which he admitted to taking cocaine, becoming suicidal and lived to such excess he reached an estimated 27 stone. The answer ultimately became clear when, even as their fight progressed into the dangerous final rounds, he somehow performed with the same sharpness that inspired his memorable victory over Klitschko. An affair that was expected to be cagey instead produced 12 thrilling rounds that made a rematch inevitable even before the scores were announced. In front of a 17,698-strong attendance, both fighters entertained from the opening bell when they both threw threatening punches and Wilder landed a hurtful right as they briefly fought toe-to-toe.

Fury was knocked down in the ninth and again in the 12th. Credit: AP

Demonstrating his confidence with early periods of showboating, Fury often became the more consistent aggressor and while resisting occasional powerful punches he also made the world's most dangerous puncher swing and miss. The champion began to fall short with jabs, and watched Fury comfortably take a left uppercut as he pursued the knockout while his left eye began to swell. Fury was gradually building a convincing lead into the fight's second half as he landed with several straight rights, even when Wilder's occasional successes looked the more hurtful. The final four were always going to be the most threatening when he tired and his reflexes may have waned, and so it gradually proved when after taking a left-right combination, a right hand to the back of the head knocked him to the canvas.

Fury and Wilder look set to fight again. Credit: PA