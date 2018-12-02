UK Weather Forecast: Turning very cold in Scotland overnight and risk of ice patches

Tonight Rain in the north will become confined towards northeast Scotland overnight. Elsewhere there will be clear spells, with showers, especially across Wales and western England. Windy south, patchy frost north.

Monday Rain will clear to scattered showers across northern Scotland. Elsewhere in the north it will be mostly dry and sunny. Southern England and Wales will see showery rain move eastwards.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday Mostly fine, frosty start on Tuesday. Rain and some hill snow arriving for many from the southwest. Becoming clearer but colder during Wednesday. Turning wet and windy from northwest Thursday.