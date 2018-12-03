Avocados scrapped from cafe's menu over environment fears

The avocado has become a staple ingredient on trendy brunch menus but a cafe in Buckinghamshire is ditching the fruit, citing fears about the environment.

Wild Strawberry Cafe say it is "plain wrong" to continue serving meals such as avocado on toast when the popular superfood is flown thousands of miles around the globe before reaching our plates.

They told their customers in an Instagram post: "As of today, we will no longer be serving avocado in the yurt. This.is.not.a.joke."

The cafe on Peterley Manor Farm - which uses avocados in some of its most popular dishes - said the demand for the fashionable "superfood" was driving criminal cartels in Mexico.