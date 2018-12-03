What does the Brexit legal advice say?

An Irish border backstop installed in the case of a no-deal Brexit would continue to apply “unless and until it is superseded” by a new agreement, Government legal advice says.

The position statement released on Monday afternoon also said Britain faced paying extra money to the European Union if the implementation period after the UK leaves in March has to be extended.

The paper also says the UK would not be able to back out of Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement without the agreement of the EU if it is passed by MPs.

The Legal Position On The Withdrawal Agreement was published after the Government lost a Parliamentary vote calling for the full legal advice to be released.

However, the full text has not been released and Labour had said it would join with opposition parties and initiate contempt of Parliament proceedings in a bid to force the Government's hand.

Mr May earlier insisted she would still have a job in two weeks’ time as she faces a crunch December 11 Commons vote on her EU Withdrawal Agreement.