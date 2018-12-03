Don’t underestimate our determination and capabilities, MI6 head warns Russia

The head of MI6 will warn rogue states not to underestimate the UK’s capabilities as he underlines the need for a new era of spying amid emerging threats.

Alex Younger will describe how intelligence agencies are developing a “fourth generation of espionage” as adversaries take advantage of the “blurred lines” between the cyber and physical worlds.

In only his second public speech since becoming “C” four years ago, Mr Younger will warn of threats from enemies who regard themselves as being in a state of “perpetual confrontation” with the UK.

Speaking to students at the University of St Andrews on Monday, he will single out Russia, and is expected to urge them “or any other state intent on subverting our way of life not to underestimate our determination and our capabilities, or those of our allies”.