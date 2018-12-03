Eddie Murphy and fiancee have baby boy, his 10th child

Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher have a new baby boy.

The couple released a statement through Murphy’s publicist saying Max Charles Murphy was born on Friday and weighed 6lb 11oz.

The boy’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukaemia last year.

It is the 10th child for 57-year-old Murphy, the second child for 39-year-old Butcher, and their second child together.