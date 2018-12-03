George HW Bush begins lying in state at US Capitol in Washington DC

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rohit Kachroo

George HW Bush was honoured with a solemn ceremony in Washington D.C on Monday as the body of the 41st president arrived in the US capital. His coffin will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda until his funeral on Wednesday. With his casket atop the Lincoln Catafalque, dignitaries honoured the Texan whose efforts for his country extended over three quarters of a century from World War II through his final years as an advocate for volunteerism and relief for people displaced by natural disaster. President from 1989 to 1993, Bush died Friday at age 94.

Bush's to service ranged from Navy pilot to congressman, UN ambassador, envoy to China and then CIA director before being elected vice president and then president. "Here lies a great man," said Republican Paul Ryan, the House speaker. "His legacy is grace perfected." Vice President Mike Pence and Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell also spoke at the event.

Bush's coffin will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda until Wednesday. Credit: AP

Sent off from Texas with a 21-gun salute, Bush's casket was carried to Joint Base Andrews outside the capital city aboard an aircraft that often serves as Air Force One and designated "Special Air Mission 41" in honour of Bush. Cannon roared again outside the Capitol as the sun sank and his eldest son, former President George W Bush, stood with his hand over his heart, watching the casket's procession up the steps. An invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to attend. After services in Washington, Bush will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church before a burial on Thursday.. His final resting place will be alongside Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April, and Robin Bush, the daughter they lost to leukemia in 1953 at the age of three. President Trump has ordered the federal government to be shut down Wednesday for a national day of mourning. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days out of respect for Bush.