Donald Trump urges 'full and complete' jail term for Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump has called for a "full and complete" sentence for his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mr Trump made his views clear in a tweet on Monday.

The president said: "You mean he can do all of the terrible, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?"

Mr Trump added Cohen "makes up stories to get a great and already reduced deal for himself."