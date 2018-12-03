Man who murdered midwife Samantha Eastwood and buried her body jailed for life

Michael Stirling has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

A man who admitted murdering his midwife lover in a “rage” at her home has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years. Samantha Eastwood’s body was discovered in a shallow grave at Caverswall, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, wrapped in a duvet, with tape around her eyes and face, eight days after disappearing. The midwife was reported missing by concerned colleagues on July 27 after she failed to show up for a night shift at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Samantha Eastwood’s body was found in a rural area of Staffordshire in August Credit: Staffordshire Police/PA

Michael Stirling, 32, who is the brother-in-law of the victim’s former fiance John Peake, was jailed at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, as Miss Eastwood’s family watched from the public gallery. Landscape gardener Stirling, of Gratton Road, Stoke, pleaded guilty to murdering the 28-year-old at a hearing in October. His barrister Charles Miskin QC told the judge then that the killing had not been premeditated, but had followed a period of “growing tension” between the couple, leading to a row at her home in Greenside Avenue, Stoke.

Stirling flew into an “intense rage”, suffocating and strangling his victim, before “panicking” and burying Miss Eastwood’s body at a disused quarry. He tried to cover his tracks by duping her family with text messages sent from Miss Eastwood’s phone and pretending to help in searches for her after the alarm was raised.

Police released the following text message exchanges, between Stirling pretending to be Samantha Eastwood, and Samantha Eastwood's sister Gemma on July 28.

At 09.50 Gemma Eastwood sent a message to her sister’s phone saying: "WHERE ARE YOU. RING ME TO LET ME KNOW YOUR SAFE".

She received the following reply at 10.13, "PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE X".

Gemma responded, "WHERE ARE YOU WHO ARE YOU WITH" and "WE ARE ALL WORRIED THE POLICE ARE INVOLVED AND GOING TO DO A PRESS RELEASE JUST TELL ME WHERE YOU ARE ILL COME AND MEET YOU ON MY OWN I WON'T TELL ANYONE".

At 10.04 hours she received another message from SE’s phone, "I LOVE YOU ALL I'VE HAD A MASSIVE BREAKDOWN ABOUT STUFF. I'M SO SO SORRY xx I'LL BE OK I'M IN TOUCH WITH THE A HELP LINE. I'M NOT GOING TO DO ANYTHING SILLY I JUST WON'T TO BE LEFT ALONE xx"

Gemma replied, "WHERE ARE YOU LET ME COME AND SEE YOU I WON'T TELL ANYONE" and "JUST LET ME COME AND SEE YOU I WON'T TELL ANYONE LET ME HELP YOU"

At 10.05 she received this reply, "NO GEM I'M SICK OF PRETENDING I'M OK xx I'M GOING TO GO TO THE DR'S I JUST NEED TOME TO BLOW OFF SOME STEAM"

Gemma then asked her to ring police and forwarded a contact number. The reply was, "I JUST WANT TIME FOR ME I'M SICK OF FACEBOOK I JUST WANT ME TIME" followed by "I'M SORRY I'VE CAUSED SO MUCH STRESS AND UPSET I JUST DONE FEEL MYSELF ATM, GEMMA YOU AREN'T LISTENING I NEED TIME."

Gemma asked her one last time to make contact. The reply was, "I WILL SOON xx LOVE YOU ALL I MEAN IT I'LL BE OK” and then "SPEAK TO YOU LATER I PROMISE xx"

At 12.45 Gemma received a further message saying: “GEM I’M IN A CAR BLUE BMW. HE’S TAKING ME TO THE MOTORWAY. I’M SORRY. I MET A GUY OF THE INTERNET. HE’S MAD. I MESSAGED U”. Another message soon followed saying simply, “LEE DAVIS.”

Sentencing Stirling, Mrs Justice Susan Carr said: "Samantha was alone in her home where she should have been safe and sound, and trusted you in her house. "On any view, she suffered what must have been a terrifying assault resulting in a killing that was not immediate. "She would have been aware that she was being strangled and smothered to death." The judge added: "Beyond that, the most significant and obviously aggravating factors are to be found not only in your concealment of her body, but in the sophisticated and mendacious cover-up that you maintained, not just for hours but for days in the aftermath of Samantha's death - in the glare not only of local scrutiny but national publicity. "You intended permanent concealment, even though it only proved temporary. "But even that deprived the family from any full opportunity to pay their respects and say goodbye to Samantha."

Credit: PA Graphics