Michelle Obama ‘inspired’ by pupils as she visits London school

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

Former US first lady Michelle Obama said she has been “moved, touched and inspired” by London schoolgirls as she returned to a secondary school in the capital that she first visited in 2009. Mrs Obama paid another visit to Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School (EGA) as part of her book tour for her autobiography Becoming. She first met pupils from the school during the G20 summit nine years ago, when she had only been first lady for a few months, and later hosted a dozen pupils at the White House. Mrs Obama was reunited with some of the pupils she first met in 2009 who are now alumni of the school, as well as pupils from nearby Mulberry School, which she visited in 2015. EGA was closed for the day and 300 students aged between 11 and 16 chose to attend the event, which was part of an extra-curricular conference addressing themes including community cohesion and civic engagement. Joined on stage by former EGA pupils Winnie Mac and Letrishka Anthony, and Nusrath Hassan, a former pupil of Mulberry School, she said: “Meeting the girls here and the girls at Mulberry reminded me how much courage and talent and hope there is.” Mrs Obama added: “On a personal level I was moved and touched and inspired as I always am by the young people I meet around the world. It gives me a level of focus and determination when I get to see you all up close. “And as I said then, you remind me of me and all the fears and all the challenges that you face. You give me a sense of comfort because being first lady wasn’t the easiest job in the world but I got strength from you, so thank you all for that, thanks for giving me that.”

Mrs Obama first visited the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School when she was first lady. Credit: PA

Before Mrs Obama’s arrival, many of the girls stood up in front of their peers in the crowded gym to make pledges about actions they would take to have a positive impact on their school and their wider community. These included encouraging positive speech and not labelling people, speaking out about bullying and being mindful about those with disabilities. The pledges were all met with cheers and applause from the assembled pupils. During her conversation on stage, Mrs Obama encouraged the pupils to practise supporting each other. She told them: “We as women don’t have the luxury of tearing each other down, there are enough barriers out there. “There are enough people out there ready to tear us down, our job is to lift each other up, so we have to start practising now. There is no room for mean girls and cliques and social complications that naturally come at your age. I want you to be mindful of that.” She added: “That is one thing we can do better as women, we can take better care of each other.” Mrs Obama said one of her biggest points of pride from her time as first lady was “raising my daughters and having them turn out sane, because it wasn’t a guarantee”. She added: “We put them in a tough situation, they grew up with a harsh light of international judgment on them as they were your age. “Imagine being your age and have your father criticised in public, having everything you say and post analysed, your first boyfriend plastered all over the tabloids or going to prom with men with guns, going to soccer practice and people taking pictures of you because of who you are. “At the very age they just needed to blend in, they couldn’t because we forced them into a life where they stand out.”

Barack Obama with Michelle and their daughters Malia, right, and Sasha, left. Credit: AP