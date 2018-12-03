Mild day with sunny spells and showers

Rain and strong winds will be clearing the far northeast, with many northern parts seeing bright or sunny spells with a few showers on Monday.

The brighter conditions will edge south through the day.

Meanwhile, an area of cloud and rain, heavy at times, will quickly move east across Wales, central and southern parts of England, with the risk of thunder.

It will be a mild and windy day in the south, with coastal gales across parts of southwest England.

A top temperature of 14C.