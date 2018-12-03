Missing people found in Deliveroo poster campaign

A Deliveroo rider in Birmingham with a poster of a missing person on their backpack Credit: Deliveroo/PA

Three missing people have been reunited with their families in time for Christmas after their faces were displayed on posters on the backpacks of Deliveroo riders. A trial across London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol has led to three out of the four people featured being found safe and well. Now 500 of the food delivery app’s riders will sport mobile billboards in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from Monday as part of a campaign with charity Missing People. The full roll-out of the “Ride to Find” campaign will see riders display posters featuring a total of eight – two in each city – missing people on the bags used to carry food.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Likened to advertisements on milk cartons used to trace missing children in the United States, the initiative will run throughout December. Jo Youle, Missing People’s chief executive, said: “We hope this fantastic partnership will help us reunite families and loved ones this Christmas.” The Deliveroo app is also introducing a fundraising feature, giving customers the opportunity to donate to the charity. Each of the firm’s 15,000 riders will be encouraged to sign up to receive child rescue alerts, which notifies subscribers whenever a missing child in their area is considered to be at a very high risk of harm. The company’s chief executive Will Shu said: “It’s with great pride and purpose that we rollout our national initiative to support Missing People’s incredible work. “For those affected, the support and actions of Missing People can be live saving. When we had the opportunity to meet with them, we knew instantly that we wanted to help. “Our riders are at the heart of our business and are seen by communities up and down the country as they travel our streets to deliver food. “It’s amazing that our network has volunteered to use our recognisable backpacks to create mobile billboards in support for such an important cause.

Posters of missing people being applied to Deliveroo backpacks Credit: Deliveroo/PA