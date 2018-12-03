New personal injury compensation law will deliver ‘fairness and transparency’

A new law to reform compensation for personal injury victims will achieve “fairness and transparency” in payments, a Holyrood committee has found.

The Scottish Parliament’s Economy, Energy and Fair Work Committee report follows its inquiry into proposed legislation setting out changes to personal injury compensation.

In these cases, a person claims compensation after being injured through the wrongful behaviour of another person or organisation.

The Damages (Investment Returns and Periodical Payments) (Scotland) Bill proposes the methodology for calculating the discount rate for payments be set out in legislation.

The discount rate is an adjustment made to a lump sum award for future financial loss, such as ongoing care or lost earnings, in personal injury cases.

It adjusts the compensation paid to account for the notional rate of return if the money were invested.