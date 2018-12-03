Royal Bank of Scotland probes ‘jobs for mates’ claim

Royal Bank of Scotland is investigating allegations of cronyism after a whistleblower claimed the lender appointed a man to a top role on the basis that he is the friend of a senior staff member.

A source within the bank told the Press Association that RBS is looking into complaints that a man appointed team leader on the troubled Amethyst project does not have the requisite qualifications or experience for the role, and was given the job solely because he was friends with a head honcho.

The move is said to have sparked fury among colleagues, with one telling PA on condition of anonymity: “You would have at least Level 4 Financial Planning Diploma Certificate to be a team leader, if not level 6.

“The fact is he didn’t even know what an OEIC (open-ended investment company) was when he started the project.

“You could not expect to be a team leader without having this knowledge. There were times when his team wanted to challenge decisions but he had no knowledge and couldn’t.”

It is also alleged that the man was paid nearly double what those with qualifications were earning and, damningly, that more experienced and qualified staff were kicked off the project while he maintained his position.