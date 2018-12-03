MI6 chief: Security ties with Europe to be strengthened despite Brexit

Alex Younger spoke at the University of St Andrews. Credit: Press Association

The head of MI6 has said it will continue to work to “strengthen our indispensable security ties in Europe” amid Brexit. Alex Younger also warned Russia and other rogue states not to underestimate the UK’s capabilities as he underlined the need for a new era of spying amid emerging threats. Speaking to students at his alma mater the University of St Andrews on Monday, the chief of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) described how intelligence agencies are developing a “fourth generation of espionage” as adversaries take advantage of the “blurred lines” between the cyber and physical worlds.

The Secret Intelligence building in Vauxhall. Credit: Press Association

He said: “The implications of the Brexit debate have been set out by Ministers. For our part as SIS, we will always work with our sister agencies to strengthen our indispensable security ties in Europe. “We also work with other partners across the world, to disrupt terrorist activity and counter other serious threats – but always on our terms, and based on our laws and our values as the United Kingdom. “When you consider these concentric circles of partnership, and the breadth of skill, experience and trust that they encompass, it is not surprising that adversaries seek to offset their relative disadvantage through hybrid means.” In only his second public speech since becoming “C” four years ago, Mr Younger warned of threats from enemies who regard themselves as being in a state of “perpetual confrontation”. He singled out Russia and the “flagrant hostile act” of the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

