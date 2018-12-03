Far-right party wins seats in Spanish region in electoral first

A rally by the right wing Vox party in Madrid. Credit: AP

A far-right party has gained its first electoral success in Spain since the country's return to democracy in the late 1970s. The ruling Socialists suffered a setback in the regional elections in Andalusia, with the anti-immigrant, extreme right Vox party claiming 12 seats in the 109-member regional parliament. It was the first electoral test for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party since he took power in June. Vox had not previously held any seats in any legislative body in Spain since its founding four years ago, and now it has the key to forming a government in Spain’s most populated region. Spain only transitioned to democracy upon the death of former military dictator Francisco Franco in 1975.

Supporters of Vox at a rally in Madrid. Credit: AP

“Now is the moment to say loud and clear who we are and that we have come to stay,” a Vox candidate told a crowd of supporters who chanted “Spain! Spain! Spain!” Andalusia has been a Socialist bastion for 36 years, but the party could lose control of the government if parties on the right join forces to oust regional leader Susana Diaz, though that would require that they join forces with Vox. With 99% of the votes counted, the Socialists won the election, but saw their support plummet to just 33 seats, compared to 47 in 2015. That left the Socialists far from the majority of 55 seats needed to govern, even if they can get the backing of the far-left party Adelante Andalucia, which took 17 seats. “Despite winning the election it is a sad night for the Socialist Party,” Ms Diaz said. “There has been a real loss of ground for the Left. But the worst thing is that the extreme right, a phenomenon that has appeared in the rest of Europe, has arrived here.” The conservative Popular Party and centre-right Citizens party held 47 seats between them. That gives them fewer than the Socialists and Adelante Andalucia, so they would need the votes of Vox to reach the absolute majority.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s party took power in June. Credit: AP