Split between prime minister and business secretary on immigration

May and Clark disagree on how long it will take to implement the new immigration policy. Credit: PA

Although Monday's big story will be what the government chooses to say and withhold about the legal advice it received on whether the Northern Ireland backstop is a Brexit purgatory with no possibility of escape to heaven, the confirmation from the home secretary that there will be no immigration white paper before the big Brexit vote also matters. It highlights a Cabinet split, not on the substance of the new immigration policy - which is that all immigration from everywhere in the world, including the EU, will be subject to new controls - but on its implementation. The essence of the policy is that there will be an end to free movement of people from the EU, there will be severe restrictions on immigration of those with low or no skills, and the quantum of people with so-called high skills coming to the UK will be determined by demand. Very importantly, there will no longer be any numerical ceiling on the number of people coming to the UK with high skills. Which is a big deal.

Britain intends to curb the free movement of people from the EU. Credit: PA

It means, for example, that the NHS will be able to recruit any number of foreign doctors it needs. And it presumably explains how the home secretary can say, as he did this morning, that he is "a fan of immigration". But employers have varying degrees of emotion about the new policy, from wariness to blind terror. The reasons are:

many businesses, in industries from care to construction to hospitality, are hugely dependent on a bottomless supply of east European labour

businesses fear the new definition of "skilled" versus "unskilled" will be too crude and will lead to shortages of really important people in really important industries (like IT - where the government's idea that all high skilled people earn at least £30,000 a year is regarded as woefully wrong)

even those businesses who accept the politics of the new policy say they will need several years to implement it.



New definitions of 'skilled and 'unskilled' workers will kick in. Credit: PA