The life of George HW Bush and how he compares to Donald Trump

Rich East Coast WASPS who would both become President of the United States - that’s where the similarities between George H W Bush and Donald J Trump end.

Inevitably the passing of the former has meant the drawing of comparisons with the latter and it doesn’t look good for Donald.

You can probably guess which one of them has a biography entitled "The last Gentleman."

Since Bush Senior died all the obituaries have included that quote "Read my lips - no new taxes." Which of course President Bush Snr would renege on.

It stands out and is highlighted because it was such a rarity.

I dare say Donald Trump comes out with more exaggerations in a morning than Bush Snr managed in a lifetime.