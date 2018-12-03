‘I will still have a job in two weeks’ time’: Theresa May defiant her Brexit deal will be voted through House of Commons

Theresa May has reiterated her Brexit deal is the only viable option as MPs prepare to debate its contents this week. When challenged on ITV’s This Morning about whether or not she’ll still be Prime Minister following the vote on December 11, the Prime Minister was defiant. “I will still have a job in two weeks’ time and my job is making sure that we do what the public asked us to do – we leave the EU but we do it in a way which is good for them.” Last week on the programme, Jeremy Corbyn outlined his desire to debate the Prime Minister face-to-face on ITV. Mrs May said on Monday: “I am keen to have a head-to-head with Jeremy Corbyn. I hope it goes through, there are discussions about where it’s going to be…” “I think he (Mr Corbyn) said he wanted it to be on ITV so he could watch the final of ‘I’m a Celebrity’… actually I think his proposal meant that I would miss ‘Strictly’ and I hate to say this on ITV but I’m a bit of a ‘Strictly’ fan.”

The deal which will be subject to a vote next week has taken Mrs May and her government nearly two years to negotiate. The Prime Minister admitted it has been a challenging process. “It is a tough time, a difficult time, an awful lot of work has had to go into this but I always think the key thing is just keep a focus on what the end point is. And the end point is getting a good deal through for the UK and delivering on what people voted for – and that’s what drives me.” When quizzed if the country “will be better off” because of her deal, she replied “that’s up to us.” “What delivers us being better off is what we doing here in the UK do. It’s going to be different from being in the EU, it is a different relationship but that’s what people voted for. “People wanted to come out, wanted to feel more independent and take more decisions for ourselves and that’s what the deal delivers.”

Geoffrey Cox is to address the House of Commons on Monday. Credit: PA

Later today, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox will appear in the House of Commons to address concerns over the legal advice on Britain's withdrawal agreement with the EU. MPs from across Parliament have called for the advice's publication, and Labour has warned it will join with opposition parties and initiate contempt proceedings in a bid to force the government's hand. MPs have argued they are entitled to the advice – including Mr Cox's legal opinion – following a binding vote last month. Ministers have since been accused of ignoring the will of the House after saying they will publish only a “full reasoned political statement” on the legal position concerning the agreement. Despite Mr Cox's scheduled appearance in the Commons, Labour is threatening a full-scale legal wrangle.

Sir Keir Starmer says Labour is ready to initiate a legal battle. Credit: PA