Sacked man claims he was discriminated against for 'ethical veganism' in landmark case

A tribunal is to decide whether veganism is a philosophical or religious belief in a landmark legal action.

Jordi Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after revealing that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved in animal testing.

He claims he was unfairly disciplined and that the decision to dismiss him was because of his philosophical belief in ethical veganism.

Dietary vegans and ethical vegans both eat a plant-based diet, but ethical vegans also try to exclude forms of animal exploitation including not wearing clothing made of wool or leather and not using products tested on animals.

Mr Casamitjana’s lawyers said ethical veganism satisfies the tests required for it to be a philosophical or religious belief, which would mean it was protected under the Equality Act 2010.

For a belief to be protected under the Act, it must meet a series of tests including being worthy of respect in a democratic society, not being incompatible with human dignity and not conflicting with fundamental rights of others.