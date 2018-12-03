UK Weather Forecast: Cold and bright tomorrow morning with frost and freezing fog in places.

This Evening and Tonight:Further showers are likely across some northern and western parts overnight, which will give some icy stretches, mainly in western Scotland. Clear spells elsewhere will lead to a fairly widespread frost. Some freezing fog patches are possible too.

Tuesday:A cold, bright and frosty start, with some fog patches. Further showers in the north, mainly confined to northern Scotland. Cloud increasing from the southwest, with persistent rain arriving later.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Rain will move east across England and Wales on Wednesday. Brighter for much of Scotland. Remaining unsettled with further rain thereafter and turning very windy on Friday.